Norris’ bird is first home

North Road Club
The Grantham and District North Road Club race from Aycliffe (sponsored by Bet Booth, Great Gonerby) was won by John Norris.
Results: 1 J. Norris 1336.9, 2 Mr & Mrs D. Dixon 1300.2, 3 D. Fowler & Son 1262.3, 4 D. Fowler & Son 1262.2, 5 D. Gilbert 1260.7, 6 D. Gilbert 1260.6, 7 D. Gilbert 1260.1, 8 J. Norris 1260.0, D. Fowler & Son 1259.5, 10 D. Fowler & Son 1259.1.
Grantham United
Grantham United’s race from Bedhampton was won by J. Ramm.
Results: 1, 2, 4 J. Ramm, 3, 5 J. Ablitt, 6, 8 D. Parker & Son, 7. C. Creighton, 9 L. Gilbert, 10 G. Wilson, 11 H. Walker, 12 G. Jones.
