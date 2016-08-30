PIGEON RACING: Norris nails it with first five birds home in Grantham North Road race

Grantham and District North Road Club’s race from Alnwick was won by club secretary John Norris whose birds filled the first five places.
The event was the breeder/buyer race and was sponsored by Dean and Michelle Fardell.
Results: 1 J. Norris 1210.0, 2 J. Norris 1159.5, 3 J. Norris 1157.8, 4 J. Norris 1157.5, 5 J. Norris 1092.9, 6. D. Gilbert 1002.1, 7 Mr and Mrs D. Dixon 998.0, 8 Mr and Mrs D. Dixon 997.7, 9 Mr and Mrs D. Dixon 986.8, 10 T.Ballaam 799.2.
Grantham United’s race from Bovingdon saw Mr and Mrs L. Gilbert’s birds home first and second.
Ten members sent 216 birds.
Results: 1 Mr and Mrs L. Gilbert 1412, 2 Mr and Mrs L. Gilbert 1411, 3 D. Parker and son 1407, 4 D. Parker and son 1406, 5 Mr and Mrs L. Gilbert 1393, 6 Mr and Mrs L. Gilbert 1373, 7 J. Ramm 1372, 8 J. Ablitt 1368, 9 D. Parker and son 1357, 10 Mr and Mrs Colyer and son 1355, 11 E. Crawford 1297, 12 K. Hollingsworth 1288, 13 H. Walker 1273, 14 C. Creighton 1217.
