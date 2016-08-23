PIGEON RACING: Parker pigeon first home in Grantham United race

Grantham United’s race from Bedhampton was won by D. Parker and son.
Eight members sent 117 birds.
Results: 1 D. Parker and son 1408, 2 C. Creighton 1405, 3 D. Parker and son 1383, 4 D. Parker and son 1383, 5 H. Walker 1351, 6 J. Ramm 1324, 7 J. Ablitt 1279, 8 Mr and Mrs L. Gilbert 1246, 9 H. Walker 1224, 10 G. Jones 1222, 11 G. Wilson 941.
Grantham and District North Road Club ladies’ nomination race from Hexham was won by Mrs D. Dixon of Wilsford.
Race sponsors were Maria and Co ladies’ hairdressers of Welby Street.
Results: 1 Mr and Mrs D. Dixon 1585.4, 2 Mr and Mrs D. Dixon 1579.8, 3 J. Norris 1496.0, 4 D. Gilbert 1487.1, 5 J. Norris 1483.1, 6 J. Norris 1477.3, 7 D. Gilbert 1428.0, 8 D. Gilbert 1427.7, 9 D. Gilbert 1410.6, 10 Mr and Mrs D. Dixon 1364.8.
