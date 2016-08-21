Record entry for popular Grantham Junior Squash Open

The annual Grantham Junior Open saw local youngsters hold their own against competitors from across the country.

The event, sponsored by Harrow and Kentbridge Sports, saw an improved number of entries on last year, with a record 78 competitors entering the tournament.

Rex Whitehurst.

This was a national event with juniors of all age groups, boys and girls from under 11s through to under 19s.

Grantham-area players performed well.

Louie Truman came second to Mumin Bilen in the boys’ under 11s while Alex Holt was runner-up in the under 13 boys’ Plate.

Lucas Wright lost in the semis to Alex.

Louie Truman.

Jack Norsworthy performed well in his first sanctioned event while Rex Whitehurst came runner-up in the boys’ under 11s.