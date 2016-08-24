TABLE TENNIS: Grantham league would like more teams for forthcoming season

Table tennis in the UK reached a new level this year when the British men’s team won bronze at the Rio Olympics – a great achievement for the sport.

The game has been played in Grantham now for almost 100 years. The town has a table tennis centre, well equipped for up to 20 matches at the same time, but the local league is short of teams and the committee are keen to get new teams for the new season starting in October.

A team consists of three players, so clubs, pubs, villages etc could all take part.

The league hold practice sessions every Monday except bank holidays at The Meres leisure centre, 7.30 to 9pm.

Potential teams are all welcome to just turn up and try it out.

