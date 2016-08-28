TENNIS: Woodhall Spa ladies’ defeat decided on tie-breaks

Woodhall Spa Tennis Club ladies’ first team were locked in a close and lengthy battle against Boston 3rd recently in an away match.

Despite fighting hard, Woodhall lost overall by five matches to four. Four of the rubbers went to deciding tie-breaks but Boston came out on top in all four, which decided the eventual outcome.

Playing for Woodhall were Sue Leggate and Sue Bowser, Helen and Zoe Mair, and Bridgett Scott and Lorraine Shepherd.

It’s not too late to enter Woodhall Spa Tennis Club’s Open Mixed Tournament on Sunday, starting at 10.30am.

The event coincides with a Food and Fitness Festival in Jubilee Park so there will be plenty to see and do for all the family.

Further details/entries to John Sabberton (01526 353123) by Saturday. Entry fee is £10 per couple.

