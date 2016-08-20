Youngsters miss out on team title by narrowest of margins

Two young Grantham Tennis Club members were part of the team which missed out on winning the East Midlands section of the Aegon Inter-County Cup by the narrowest of margins.

Joshua Harris and Bethany Aust were part of the seven-strong under nines team which finished level on four points with eventual winners Nottinghamshire.

The Lincs under nines team.

Both sides claimed 30 rubbers and conceded 24, meaning that the title was decided on sets.

Notts won 36 sets and conceded 28, with Lincs winning 35 and conceding 29, leaving the young side a close second in the standings.

Leicestershire finished third and Northamptonshire fourth in the competition hosted by Grantham Tennis Club.

The rest of the Lincolnshire team were James Gedney, Noah Freeman and Emily Sukins (Boston) and Lincoln’s Ruby Cooling and Chase Burgess.

Grantham Tennis Club’s Mixed Thirds claimed a comfortable 18-0 victory over Eastwood on Saturday.

The pairings were Jeanette Turland and Mark Ottey, Jo Jones and David Blanchard, Liz Stokes and Paul Kennedy.

Grantham’s Fifth team suffered their second defeat in as many weeks, losing 13-5 to Lady Bay A.

the team was Colin Walton and Sheena Gordine, Martin Garratt and Elaine Pulfree and Peter Elphick and Lorraine Walton.

They now need a win from one their remaining two matches to try and avoid relegation.

Grantham Tennis Club recently hosted a semi-final round of the Dan Maskell National wheelchair club competition.

They were up against Loughborough and a team from Scotland.

Grantham’s four-man team was made up of Paul Singleton, Darren Whitlock, Dave Hayton-Hill and Will Anstey.

Anstey was making his competitive debut for the team.

Against a very strong Scotland team, Hayton-Hill was involved in the match of the round against Scott Thompson, securing the second set on a tie-break to force a third-set decider, which Thompson won 11-9, helping the Scots to victory.

Against Loughborough, Whitlock and Anstey fought valiantly in the doubles, only to be edged out 10-8 in a third-set tie-break.

Singleton steadied things as he overcame the experienced Idris Popat, setting Grantham on their way to victory.

Scotland didn’t do Grantham any favours, beating Loughborough to progress to the national finals in October.