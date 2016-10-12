Bingham RFC record first away win of the season

Midlands 5 East (North)

Gainsborough 5

Bigham RFC 23

Bingham Rugby Club recorded their first away win of the Midlands 5 season at Gainsborough.

It wasn’t the ideal start as they travelled with a bare 16 and forwards had to provide cover in the backs.

However, an excellent opening 20 minutes saw Bingham dominate, working well in close contact and picking and driving.

Oscar Ciaurro, starting at hooker, scored his first try of the season and Andy Price added the conversion.

A penalty from Price shortly after made it 10-0 at the break.

A steady start to the second half saw Price add another penalty before Gainsborough got on the scoresheet with a try.

Matt Forde picked up a knock, bringing Dave Fairchild into the fray.

Tony Woolerton added a good contribution and there was a welcome appearance from Lee Stokoe, who bolstered the front row.

Good scrum pressure led to two scrums against the head leading to scores, Jonathan Thomas and Lee Fretwell both going over.