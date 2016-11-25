Kesteven RFC desperate to bounce back following loss

Kesteven RFC will be looking to bounce back from the weekend’s heavy defeat at Matlock - but face a tough test away at joint-top Melbourne.

The Ks went down 69-0 in Derbyshire in their Midlands 2 East (North) contest on Saturday.

Tomorrow they will look to put that defeat behind them and cause an eyebrow-raising upset at Melbourne.

The hosts sit level on 31 points with leaders Southwell with eight games played.

Melbourne go into the contest on the back of six straight victories, their only defeat of the campaign so far being a 24-22 reverse against Newark.

Kesteven currently sit in ninth in the table.

Kick off at Melbourne will be at 2.15pm.