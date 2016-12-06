RUGBY: Confident Kesteven U16 get turned over at Lincoln

Under-16 Friendly

Lincoln 32

Kesteven 14

Kesteven had the chance to make it three wins in a row against local rivals Lincoln after the hard-fought Shield win.

Despite their 17-12 loss earlier on in the autumn, Kesteven were full of confidence that they could overturn the Cup side.

The Blacks were close to getting an early score when Eagle burst through the Lincoln defence, only for an offload to be knocked on. The home side slowly made their way up field into the Ks 22, where a smart crash ball meant the Lincoln backs could punch their way through the Kesteven midfield to get the opening try and conversion.

With excellent defence and a high work-rate at all breakdowns, Lincoln were cruising at 24-0 up, 10 minutes before the break. But smooth handling from the backs meant that Moore could sprint through a rare gap in the red and green wall to score under the posts. Whinney converted on the stroke of half time to give the visitors a glimmer of hope.

Kesteven were a completely changed side in the second period. Fighting with passion and grit, they matched Lincoln’s intensity, but could not break the well-organised Lincoln front line, as the rain began to make conditions slightly worse.

Superb rucking from the forwards meant that the backs could break out wide and some strong handing off from Simpson put Moore in to score. Moore then converted his second of the contest.

But Lincoln stretched their lead with a penalty. The home side then finished it off, after turning the ball over, the second row charged for the line.

Kesteven: Desmond, Nel, Stanton, M. Addlesee, Pirie, Norsworthy, T. Addlesee, Bailey, Simpson, Moore, Green, Eagle, Poole, Parker, Whinney. Reps: Cousin, Thomas.