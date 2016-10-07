RUGBY: Depleted Kesteven defeated in Derbyshire

Midlands League 2

East (North)

Ashbourne 27

Kesteven 20

Kesteven made the long trip into Derbyshire short of a number of regulars but took the field with great determination.

They got off to a great start as Ashbourne failed to deal with the kick-off and conceded an early penalty which Galloway converted with confidence.

Ashbourne recovered from the early set-back and gained control through their forwards. This produced a couple of converted tries, both coming from forward drives.

Kesteven were struggling at this point but they regrouped and were rewarded just before the break when the impressive Sam Butler forced his way over from short range from a short penalty move. Galloway converted.

Ashbourne then added a penalty just before the break to make the half time score 17-10 and then scored a further try just after half time to extend their lead.

Kesteven, however, were not prepared to roll over and came more into the game. They scored the next try when Curtis Dingley put a neat kick through. Olly Wood, who was captain for the day, followed up expertly to score.

Ashbourne added a further try to earn their bonus point but, not to be outdone, Draper finished off with a typical scrum-half try to secure a losing bonus point for the visitors.

Kesteven: Parker, P. Jordan, Wood, Dingley, Hughes, Galloway, Draper, Pert, Morrissey, Cowley, Armstrong, Butler.

Under-12

Kesteven 5

Sleaford 4

From the kick-off it, was apparent that Sleaford had a number of good players and after just a few minutes of attacking play, Kesteven’s valiant defences were breached to give the visitors first blood.

A good reply saw Rory running into their corner only to find an off-side play deny him the try but all was not lost as from a turn-over ball, Fred levelled the scores.

Sleaford came back and, inspite of a cracking tackle from Max, quickly put another 2 tries past Ks in quick succession.

Aafter some clever passing and teamwork from his forwards, Leo used his skills to make a storming charge through Sleaford’s their defences and pull back the score to 2-3 at half time.

Sleaford raced over for a fourth try after the break but, undeterred, Ks came back and after a great phase of passing play Max reduced the deficit, followed very soon after the re-start with a opportunist turnover ball try from Sam G to level the game at 4-4.

Ks were not going to settle for a draw and right at the very end the try-machine that is Charlie Smith came out of the blocks and sealed victory.

Man of the match was Fred.