RUGBY: Grantham schoolboy Law represents England on international stage

King’s School fly-half Matt Law has returned from international duty having represented England Counties U18 in a two Test series against Ireland Clubs and Counties U18 in Dublin.

Having played for the Newark club since the age of 11, previously being at the Nottingham Forest Football Academy, he has represented Lincs, Notts, Lincs and Derbys, as well as being part of the Leicester Tigers Developing Player Programme, from the age of 13 to 16.

This season he has has been a pivotal part of the club’s first team. Having performed well for the NLD in a losing season, he was selected for trials for the Midlands squad to play against the North, and on the back of a strong performance for the Midlands, he was selected for England Counties.

They had two training camps, playing against Leicester Grammar school and Leicester Tigers U18, before heading to Dublin for a week-long tour.

He started the first of the Tests, played at Ashbourne RUFC, but the Irish proved too strong and won 29-17. In the second Test, Matt came off the bench but was not able to avert another defeat as England went down 24-13 to their Gaelic adversaries.

King’s School headteacher Frank Hedley commented: “Matt is an outstanding all-round sportsman and we are proud of his achievement in representing his country.”