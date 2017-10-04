RUGBY: Kesteven bounce back with home win

Midlands 3

East (North)

Kesteven 24

Spalding 5

Kesteven welcomed Spalding to Woodnook, looking to bounce back from the disappointment of the defeat at Sleaford.

They were again forced into several changes but still fielded a strong side.

Kesteven got off to a great start, taking the lead in the first five minutes. They were able to work play into the Spalding 22 and Galloway set Turner off on a break and he slipped a neat off load to Windsor who scored.

The remainder of the half was spent with both sides cancelling each other out, with the exception of a special moment from Dan Turner. Chris Galloway probed from a scrum 30 metres out and found Turner running free on the outside. Turner ran in behind the posts for the try which Galloway converted.

It was important to build on that lead in the second half, but it was Spalding who scored next. They were able to put in a good passage of play and created a wide overlap out on the left to score.

Kesteven knuckled down to the job in hand and formed a strong line of resistance. Spalding had a fair amount of the ball but great tackling, with Cowley, Purvis and Woolerton in the lead, kept them in their own half.

Kesteven were patient and waited for their opportunity. It came with 10 minutes left when Galloway again found Turner and this time he broke through three tackles to go over near the posts, and Galloway added the conversion.

This settled the home side and they finished strongly, earning the bonus point just before the end. This time the forwards, with Purvis in charge, drove up to the line and recycled well. The ball was fed through the hands and found Draper out on the wing to get the score.

The conversion failed and a few moments later the match ended with Kesteven still on the attack. It was a good recovery after the disappointment of last week.

Windsor handled well picking up some great balls while Cox and Hall showed promise with some fine running. In the pack, Purvis again led by example while it was good to see Vincent back after a long lay-off. Woolerton added strength to the back row while Stokes enjoyed being back in his more accustomed position of number eight.

Kesteven: Hall, Draper, Windsor, P. Jordan, Cox, Turner, Galloway, Brown, Cowley, Purvis, Vincent, Pert, Armstrong, Wooleron, Stokes. Reps: Cooper, Tweddle, Price.