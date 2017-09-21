RUGBY: Kesteven dominate at home

Midlands League 3

East (North)

Kesteven 40

Sileby Town 5

Kesteven welcomed Sileby Town for their first visit to Woodnook, with the weather cool and a slight dampness in the air.

Kesteven kicked off and looked the sharper of the two teams and soon established themselves in the visitors’ half. The early pressure paid off when the pack quickly got into their stride.

They opened the scoring after 10 minutes when Gavin Purvis was at the head of a forward surge over the line to score. Halliday added the conversion.

It seemed like the start of a good session but, despite having the lion’s share of possession, the home team could not add to their score.

Just after the break, Kesteven lost Tweddle with an arm injury, with Fuller on as replacement.

The second try came after 10 minutes of the half and what a beauty it was. Turner at last broke free of the defence in his own half. He ran straight and drew the full back before sending a perfect inside pass to Cowley who romped in under the bar to score. Halliday again converted.

The game became quite fragmented as Sileby suffered a number of injuries but eventually Kesteven got their deserved third try. This time, Halliday did the groundwork to create space for Turner to run clear. Halliday again added the goal points.

Kesteven were now getting into their stride and Bartlett had a great weaving run but was penalised at the end for crossing. From the penalty, Sileby made a rare excursion into the home half and crossed for a try.

Kesteven made a couple of changes with Windsor coming on for Templeton and Pert replaced Brown.

Further injuries delayed play and Sileby visibly tired. Cox squeezed in at the corner for the bonus point try before Turner added his second and Cox brought the game to a close with a repeat of his earlier try.

This score came after an astonishing 14 minutes of injury time at the end of the match. Halliday kicked the extra points for the last two tries to complete a very satisfying home debut.

This was a very hard fought win against a very defiant Sileby team. The pack, with Purvis Cowley and Turner outstanding, led the way. Webster put in a power of work while Pirie was full of energy. In the backs, Halliday led the line and Bartlett and Cox showed up well.

This week Kesteven make the short trip to Sleaford for the first local derby of the season.

Kesteven: Hall, Bartlett, Templeton, Goodrich, Cox, Halliday, Cann, Brown, Sheardown, Purvis, Tweddle, Cowley, Pirie, Webster, Turner. Reps: Fuller, Pert, Windsor.