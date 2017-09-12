RUGBY: Kesteven maintain 100 per cent start to season

Midlands League 3

East (North)

Rolls Royce 3

Kesteven 19

Kesteven travelled to Derby for their second league game against Rolls Royce.

Conditions were dry but very windy, and this showed with Rolls Royce using the wind in the first half to pin Kesteven back.

Some resolute defending from Sheardown and Purvis, amongst others, kept Rolls Royce at bay. However, the pressure told and Rolls Royce were awarded a penalty in front of the posts, which they duly converted for a 3-0 lead.

Kesteven then began to put severe pressure on Rolls Royce with strong running from centre Dan Halliday and winger Ben Betts. Kesteven mounted continuous pressure inside the Rolls Royce 22m line, but unforced errors cost them.

Eventually though, after consistent pressure and some dogged defence from Rolls Royce, Kesteven opened their scoring with Galloway feeding a great ball to Cowley who powered over for his first try of the season. Galloway converted from in front of the posts to give Ks a 7-3 lead at half time.

Realising they were in a game, Kesteven came out for the second half with renewed confidence, as the heavens opened with a heavy rainstorm. This made conditions even more testing and led to a number of scrums from handling errors.

Kesteven asserted their dominance in the pack following the introduction of Andy Brown, and the Black Army were able to win several scrums against the head. From a resulting penalty, Galloway made some hefty yards with a kick to the corner and Kesteven were able to finally get the lineout working, enabling Dave Tweddle to burrow over for Ks’ second score. Galloway continued his fine game with the boot by converting from out wide.

This second score seemed to deal a blow to Rolls Royce who continued to defend resolutely, but didn’t really threaten in attack, instead opting to kick possession away on numerous occasions. This brought full back Ben Hall into the game, who began to counter very well. This led to Kesteven playing a number of phases showing good ball retention, which consequently led to Tweddle powering over from 10 metres, bowling the covering defender over in the process.

Rolls Royce then seemed to get a second wind but some huge defensive tackles from both Tom Webster and Robert Sheardown ensured that Kesteven went away with a victory, maintaining their 100 per cent start to the season.

Kesteven host Sileby Town at home on Saturday, kick-off 3pm.

Kesteven: Pert, Sheardown, Purvis, Cowley, Tweddle, Webster, Fuller, Turner, Dent, Galloway, Halliday, Windsor, Jordan, Betts, Hall, Brown, Armstrong.