RUGBY: Kesteven match has end of season feel

Midlands League 2

East (North)

Kesteven 12

Southwell 47

Saturday’s match at Woodnook had a distinct end of season feel about it with the result having no bearing on league positions.

Kesteven were again hit by injuries which affected the back division and the problems got worse after five minutes when James Goodrich left the field with a broken finger, which led to Tony Woolerton being moved from the pack to centre and Dave Tweddle coming on.

The Kesteven pack gave a strong performance, pushing the vsiting pack back several times. The visitors however were able to take chances and after 15 minutes ran in their first try when their strong running fly half broke clear to run in under the posts. They followed this up with a second try 10 minutes later.

Kesteven kept working hard and the pack created and scored the opening try. Ed Bloodworth won a line-out 15 metres out and the pack gathered in support and forced the Southwell pack over the line for Dave Tweddle to score an impressive try.

They were unable to capitalise on this, though, as Southwell added a third try just before the break to make the half time score 21-5 to the visitors.

Southwell won the ball after the restart and added a fourth try just after the break to effectively kill the match, this despite having a man sen to the sin bin for a dangerous tackle.

Kesteven continued to work hard but were unable to prevent the visitors adding two more tries. They did have success when Olly Wood broke from a scrum and found Dan Turner on his shoulder to go over for the try.

Southwell had the last word when they ran the length of the field on the last play to score the final try of the league season to run out worthy winners.

Kesteven: Lines, Warden, Windsor, Goodrich, Cox, Dingley, Wood, Pert, Sheardown, Purvis, Bloodworth, Hanson, Armstrong, Woolerton, Turner. Reps: Tweddle, Sayle.

Kesteven wind down their season this Sunday with the annual president’s match which starts at 2.30pm at Woodnook.