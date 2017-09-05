RUGBY: Kesteven open season with impressive win

Midlands League 3

East (North)

Kesteven 45

Notts Moderns 19

Kesteven opened the new season on a perfect September afternoon, with a guard of honour from Ks’ Mini Rugby players welcoming the teams on to the field at Woodnook.

Kesteven kicked off and quickly got into their stride. They opened the scoring after 10 minutes when

Chris Galloway broke from the scrum 30 metres out and found Dan Turner in support to run in to score at the posts. Galloway converted.

The restart kick from Moderns went straight to Turner who picked up and raced in from halfway to score without a defender getting near. Galloway converted again.

Moderns roused themselves and opened their account after 20 minutes with a try in the corner which was converted with a great kick.

Galloway suffered a head injury and left the field. Andy Brown came on and Dan Turner moved out to fly half.

The Kesteven pack were getting on top and created the next try with a good drive from a scrum. Pirie was credited with the try.

Moderns gained an advantage a few minutes later when Tom Miles received a yellow card for a dangerous tackle. Moderns then scored a a second try to narrow the gap to 19-14, before Turner completed his hat trick and bonus point try just before the break. His conversion took the score to 26-14 at the break.

The home team continued where they left off at the start of the second half. They quickly built up a good spell of pressure and it was that man Turner who scored the next try. Pert set up the opening and Turner sold an outrageous dummy to carve open the Moderns defence and score at the posts. Rob Cann added the conversion and for the next try also by man-of-the-match Turner, his fifth, to take the game out of sight.

Ben Hall added a further try to bring the total up to 45 before Kesteven eased off and resorted to the kicking game. Miles and Tweddle went close to adding tries but mis-handling let them down.

Hanson and Charles came on for Brown and Betts, then Brown returned to replace Fuller for the last five minutes, allowing the youngster a well-earned rest.

Moderns persisted and were rewarded with a third try but it was a good convincing win for Kesteven. There were good performances from Fuller, making his debut in the back row, and the usual strong work from Cowley Pirie and Purvis. Rob Cann turned in a useful performance in his unaccustomed position at scrum half.

Kesteven: Hall, Betts Miles, P. Jordan, Cox, Galloway, Cann, Pert, Sheardown, Tweddle, Cowley, Pirie, Turner, Fuller. Reps: Brown, Charles, Hanson.