RUGBY: Kesteven RFC ready for new season

Kesteven RFC completed warm-up games against East Retford and Stamford as they continued their preseason in readiness for their opening fixture this Saturday, when they take on Bakewell in the Notts, Lincs and Derbys Shield.

Gavin Purvis has a strong squad available, including the return of Chris Galloway from university. He will fill the fly-half berth and will get the best out of the talented back division. The pack is much as last year, with Danny Turner again expected to operate to good effect at number eight.

The match on Saturday kicks off at 3pm at Woodnook and all are welcome. The first league match is away to Southwell on September 10.

Mini and Junior Rugby also starts this weekend with player registration – all players from age five upwards are welcome to turn up from 10am on Sunday.