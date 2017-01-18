RUGBY: Kesteven second string take positives from game, despite defeat

Friendly

Kesteven 2nd 0

Newark 2nd 53

Kesteven 2nd were keen to keep up momentum with a friendly match against a strong Newark side.

They took the opportunity to introduce more young players to the senior side and worked hard, always trying to play some good open rugby. Will Pert enjoyed the chance to get a full match under his belt with some fine play.

Newark, however, had some good players in the backs and gradually broke The home defence. They opened the scoring after 10 minutes with a try out on the right and followed up with four more before the break.

But Kesteven’s youngsters worked hard, with Joe Brighten at scrum half linking well with Martyn Parker to make life difficult for the visitors.

At the break, Richard Midgely and Keiran Arnold came on. Midgely, in particular, brought his usual direct running to the game.

The home team had a good spell in the second half and went close to scoring, but were denied.

Newark were able to clear their lines and a kick and chase took play the full length of the field and Newark extended their lead with four more tries to run out winners.

Despite the scoreline, there were some good aspects to the home display. Young players like Josh Kwasau, Josh Peters and Davey Hodgson in the backs, and Robinson and Radford in the pack, worked so hard and gained a lot, playing alongside the experienced players like Parker, Rob Windsor and Ben Betts in the backs. Pert had an outstanding game in the pack, closely followed by Richard Armstrong.

Kesteven: Kwasau, Hodgson, Windsor, Betts, Peters, Parker, Brighten, Ward, Scuffham, Mawby, Pert, Robinson, Armrong, Cox, Radford, Arnold, Midgeley.