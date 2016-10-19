RUGBY: Kesteven second string take time to settle

Notts Pennant League

Group 2

Kesteven 2nd 12

Notts Moderns 36

Kesteven opened their league campaign with a visit from Notts Moderns and put together a side comprising youth and experience – and the new combination took time to settle.

Moderns had most of the early possession and soon built up a lead with a couple of quick tries, both converted.

Kesteven tried hard to get into the game but mistakes allowed the visitors to keep them pinned in their own half.

Midway through the half, a misplaced pass on half way was intercepted. The Moderns player ran out of steam and was caught by Jen who raced back to make the tackle. The Moderns support was good though and they followed up to add the third try which was also converted.

This stung the home side into action and from the restart centre Sean Templeton got the ball and made for the line. He was stopped just short but his fellow centre Ben Betts was up to take the pass and score.

Ks had more of the play now but were unable to add to their score.

Moderns’ defence held firm and in the last move of the half they got upfield and added their fourth try which was also converted to make the half time score 5-28.

Kesteven freshened their side at half time and had more of the game, but it was Moderns who scored first with a fifth try, followed by a penalty.

Kesteven had one chance and Dan Turner, who had come on for the injured Templeton, was able to break away and score a try which was converted.

The end result was disappointing but it was good that Kesteven were able to field a team with four 17-year-olds plus four in their 40s. Warden had another fine game closely followed by Cox, Hunt and Brighten. It was good to see Sissons back at the club along with Morrissey, while old heads like Parker kept nursing the youngsters along.

This week Kesteven 2nd are at home to West Bridgford.

Kesteven: Draper, Roughhan, Templeton, Betts, Brighten, Parker, King, Mawby, Morrissey, Ward, Sissons, Hansen, Hunt, Cox, Warden. Reps: Peabody, Coghill, Turner, Sayle.

RFU National Junior Vase

Second round

Despite key absences and players having to play out of position, Bingham made a great start against high flying East Retford from League 4 in this cup game

Playing some great defence, all of Retford’s early efforts were thwarted as the visitors were forced into mistakes. Bingham kept a tight line and contested well in the set-piece, creating uncertainty in the visitors’ minds.

Ben Jones opened the scoring with a nice break and chip and chase. Bingham then extended the lead as Tony Woolerton got a second, converted by Andy Price.

Despite the valiant efforts of all, the visitors got into the game just on half time, making it 12-5.

The try clearly galvanized the visitors who then took the game by the scruff of the neck, scoring several unanswered tries early on in the second half and taking the game out of sight to 12-54.

Retford clearly showing their ability and punishing any mistake Bingham made in the second half. But to Bingham’s credit, they stuck at the task in hand and took the fight to Retford in the last 10 minutes, gaining a consolation try from the ever youthful Dave Fairchild and converted by Price.