RUGBY: Kesteven second string triumph in first match of season

Friendly

Kesteven 2nd 36

Melton Mowbray 3rd 5

Kesteven were delighted to get the second team out for the first time this season.

They were able to include three 17-year-olds in the side, with the mainstays being some very experienced players. They were, however, limited to a bare 15 players.

Kesteven had the benefit of the strong wind in the first half and were able to keep Melton pinned in their own half. They were keen to play open rugby to use the talent in the back division.

They opened the scoring after five minutes when Parker opened up a gap which Phil Jordan exploited to the full to score under the posts. Dingley added the conversion.

Melton were finding it difficult to get out of their own half and one clearing kick held up in the wind. Charles and Dingley exploited this to good effect, as Dingle broke up the touchline and sent a perfect inside pass to Charles to run rund behind the posts. Dingley again converted and already Ks had a healthy 14 point lead after 18 minutes.

Shortly after, the home pack won good scrum ball. Parker made a clean break and quick passing saw Ben Hall on a clear run to the line for a fine try. He added to his tally with a second try. Windsor was the provider but the try owed much to the wing’s determination and ability to break the tackle.

Melton had not had much of the play but finally they got into home territory and forced through for a try and a 24-5 half time scoreline.

The second half was indeed a different story. The wind kept Kesteven pinned in their own 22 but they defended their line well.

They were always eager to break out and against the run of play they added a further try. A long range run involving Charles and Windsor saw the latter pulled down with a great cover tackle, but he was able to get the ball away to Jordan who was up in support to score.

That hurt Melton who, although having much of the territory, were unable to score. Some of the tackling by the young players like Ward and Cox was exceptional.

It was fitting that Kesteven had the final word. The willingness to play running rugby was rewarded when Jordan put Dingley away for the final try which he converted to bring up the final score.

This was an encouraging performance by the side. Notable was a first outing for Will Pert in the front row – he acquitted himself well. The back row of Cox, Warden and Armstrong worked hard. In the backs, young Joe Brighten was very lively scrum half while the experience of Parker, Jordan and Windsor brought the best out of wings Ben Hall and Charles. Curtis Dingley was very sound at full back and was eager to exploit open spaces.

Kesteven: Dingley, Hall, Windsor, P. Jordan, Charles, Parker, Brighten, Ward, Sayle, Pert, Marvin, Hardy-Gillings, Cox, Armstrong, Warden.