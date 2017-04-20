RUGBY: Kesteven U11 enjoy competition at Doncaster Festival

Kesteven RFC under-11s’ tour to Doncaster Rugby Festival began with two matches against Irish side Boyne U12 teams last weekend.

Ks lost the first game 2-0 but drew the second 1-1 after a crossfield move from Terry, Jack and Monty saw the ball passed to Sam G to get his side’s first points of the game and the festival to draw level with Boyne, and so it remained but only after a try saving tackle from Leo.

The third game saw Kesteven take on hosts, Doncaster RFC. Ks scored the first try and Rory doubled the lead.

Doncaster were not amused and responded from the kick back with their own display of jinkyness, weaving through the black shirts to narrow the deficit to 2-1. They then further attacked and, even with an initial great try saving tackle from Leo, eventually breached the line to draw back level.

Ks’ never-say-die attitude saw them mount a final onslaught and, from 30 yards out, Stel had the ball and powered all the way to get yards from the line, before passing to Rory who gave Ks their well-earned victory.

In their fourth match, Kesteven came up against another Boyne team who, like Ks, were now tiring from back-to-back hard, fast rugby on what was becoming a warm day.

But it was the Irishmen who prevailed, scoring three unanswered tries.

Ks’ final game saw them go in front with a Leo try against Bury St Edmunds, only for the opposition to replay with a try of their own.

Kesteven restored their lead when Leo registered his second try, but the Bury boys responded a second time to draw level at 2-2, which proved to be the final score.

Following the festival, all the touring boys enjoyed a much-needed lunch and were invited to do a lap of honour before the game between Doncaster Knights and Jersey Reds.

Kesteven’s squad comprised Dom, Leo, Jamal, Rowan, Josh, Sam G, Sam B, Cameron, Terry, Henry, Charlie, Monty, Stel, Jack and Rory.