RUGBY: Kesteven U11s miss out out on ‘Twickers’ visit after Tigers festival

Kesteven Rugby Club under 11s may have missed out on appearing at the Aviva Premiership Rugby Final at Twickenham, but Archie Tagg insists he still experienced a memorable weekend at a festival organised by Leicester Tigers.

Archie and his team-mates had been hoping to head to Twickenham on May 27 to meet an England 2003 Rugby World Cup winner and join in a Land Rover Premiership Rugby Cup Parade at half-time – but it wasn’t to be despite a strong performance at the rugby festival.

Archie and his team received the opportunity after taking part in the Land Rover Premiership Rugby Cup – a nationwide series for U11 and U12 teams – at the weekend at Oakham Rugby Club.

The tournament was organised by Leicester Tigers and saw Kesteven U11 play in a pool alongside Boston, Oadby Wyggs and Ashby, before progressing to a secondary phase where they locked horns with Holt, Spalding and North Walsham – in total more than 30 teams took part in the festival.

“We had a really fun day and it was a good level of competition because I think the teams were really well matched,” said 10-year-old Archie, whose favourite player is George Ford.

“We played really well and won most of our games. We’ve been to Twickenham before as a team and waved flags on the pitch; it was a really enjoyable day so it would be nice to play on it one day.”

The Land Rover Premiership Rugby Cup has seen nearly 68,000 children take part to date, from all over the country, providing opportunities for U11 and U12 players to play, develop and excel in the game.

Launched during the 2008-09 season, the Land Rover Premiership Rugby Cup is the first national grassroots tournament officiated by Premiership Rugby and run in conjunction with all 12 clubs.

