RUGBY: Kesteven U14 made to work for victory

Under-14

Kesteven 27

Sleaford 22

Kesteven had to work hard for their victory after having only 16 players available, and with two of them feeling below par.

After falling behind to a try in the first minute, Kesteven fought back to score three unanswered tries in the first half.

Into the second half, the injuries started to mount with three players having to come off, but they nevertheless dug deep, received treatment and came back on.

All 16 boys worked tirelessly and defended resolutely to maintain their lead.

In a spirited team performance, they held on to win 27 - 22. Lawrence Ford-Pain scored a hat trick of tries, with Will Edwards and James Jackson scoring a try apiece. Hugo Robinson kicked a conversion.

James Jackson was the Ks man of the match.