RUGBY: Kesteven U14 make solid start in Shield

Under-14 Notts, Lincs, Derbys Shield

Kesteven 24

Lincoln 0

Kesteven U14 made a solid start in the opening round of the NLD Shield competition with a comprehensive victory over Lincoln.

But it was a hard fought first half, with Kesteven scoring the only try through Lawrence Ford-Pain, which was converted by Joe Dickinson.

In the second half, Kesteven put together a series of good inter-play between forwards and backs.

Oliver Coyle scored the second try after a long weaving run which saw him break a number of tackles.

This was followed more good forwards work and swift passing down the back that led to George Whinney scoring under the posts. Hugo Robinson kicked the extra two points with a successful conversion.

Joe Dickinson added a fourth try to seal the victory.

Kesteven held a good defensive shape throughout the game which was reflected in the score

line.

Luca Cenci was named as Kesteven’s man of the match.