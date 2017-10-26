RUGBY: Kesteven U14 suffer first defeat of campaign

Kesteven under-14s fell to their first loss of the season against Stamford.

In a mixed performance, Kesteven scored two tries through Joe Dickinson in the first half, after playing some good rugby, but let in four tries at the other end.

Receiving the ball from Stamford’s second half kick-off, Oliver Coyle gave Ks the perfect start by running in an outstanding try.

Unfortunately the boys could not build on this and, whilst they continued to play well in patches, Stamford scored a further three tries.

Oliver Coyle was Kesteven’s man of the match and the coaches commended Jack Ingamels for his all round performance.