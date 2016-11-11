RUGBY: Kesteven U16 march on in NLD Shield competition

NLD U16 Shield

Round TWO

Kesteven 24

Southwell 19

Kesteven made it two wins from two against fierce rivals Southwell to top Group C in the Shield competition.

Early pressure from Kesteven inside the opposition 22 went unrewarded as Southwell turned the ball over and ran the length to score.

Ks’ forwards worked their way up midfield and the backs passed the ball swiftly out to Parker who finished well near to the corner.

But Southwell came back to score, smashing their way over. A fine conversion from the Southwell full-back meant the score was 5-14.

But a darting run from Moore on his return from injury added five points, with Whinney then slotting the extraas over.

Southwell added another try to make it a seven point game going in at half time 12-19.

Five minutes in to the second half, Eagle bulldozed his way over and Whinney converted to pull it back to 19 points apiece.

With 10 minutes to go, Kesteven were camped in the Southwell 22 and after a series of scrums, line-outs and numerous phases, a crash ball from Moore to Green meant that the latter could charge his way to score what in the end would be the winner.

Kesteven: Addlesee, Nel, Stanton, Pirie, Green, Weston, Eagle, Bailey, Simpson, Moore, Parker, Poole, Cotton, Archer, Whinney.

Kesteven’s next game is away at Lincoln RFC.