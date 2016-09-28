RUGBY: Kesteven U16 register emphatic win in NLD Shield

Under-16 NLD Shield

First round

Long Eaton 12

Kesteven 48

Kesteven bounced back from last week’s defeat at the hands of Lincoln to demolish a disorganised Long Eaton.

Playing into the wind in the first half, Kesteven made good use of set forward plays to drive their way up the park. Some slick handling from the backs meant that Green could cross over in the corner. With the wind pulling Whinney’s conversion attempt wide, Kesteven knew that a second try was imperative to having a comfortable lead.

Again great support from the forwards sent Stanton crashing over the line. Whinney converted and put the Black Army into a 12-point lead.

But Long Eaton came back after some smart play from their centre, chipping the ball through. The bounce favoured the Long Eaton man, wrong footing Whinney meant he could stroll in to narrow the deficit.

Once again some superb forward work allowed Simpson to snipe from the base of a ruck and touch down in the corner for an unconverted try.

Kesteven came back again, but this time, it was Parker and Eagle combining in an exquisite set move to beat the Long Eaton defence from the 22 metre line. Whinney converted.

But Long Eaton pulled one back as a result of their quick thinking from a penalty for offside to crash over for a 24-12 half time scoreline.

A re-energised Kesteven scored an unconverted try, again through Bailey as a result of great support play in the previous phase. Bailey smashed his way over from close range.

Long Eaton looked depleted and could not find any form of response, and with some excellent handling from Parker, Simpson, Whinney and Green, the latter dived over in the corner. Whinney did convert this time to make it 36-12 to Ks.

Another try from Simpson put Kesteven completely out of sight. Despite Parker slicing the conversion just wide, Kesteven came back through Cotton as more great handling from the backs allowed Cotton to charge under the posts. Eagle leathered it over to give Kesteven an emphatic first round win in the Shield.

The next game is at home against Peterborough on Sunday, kick-off 11am.

Kesteven: Stanton, S. Nel, M. Addlesee, Desmond, T. Addlesee, Norsworthy, Shelbourne, Bailey, Simpson, Parker, Thomas, Cotton, Eagle, Green, Whinney.