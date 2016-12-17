RUGBY: Kesteven U16 triumph over seasiders

Under-16 friendly

Kesteven 55

Skegness 12

Kesteven rounded off an eventful 2016 by convincingly beatiang a disorganised Skegness team, following two successive defeats.

A relatively strong Ks side took to the field, knowing that in recent history they had consistently come out on top.

In the opening minutes, the home side had an early wake-up call when sloppy defence allowed the Skegness backs to break through and score.

But the blacks hit back. The pack worked their way up field which gave Kesteven the overlap. Great hands from the backs meant that Eagle could score near to the corner. A missed conversion from Whinney left the team knowing that the next score would be vital.

Simpson darted his way over to give the home team a 12-5 lead. Kesteven then extended their advantage, when sloppy passing from the Skegness backs meant Whinney could intercept and stroll home under the posts, to then convert his own try.

Moore was the next to score, showing rapid pace to round his opponent on the outside to cross over. Whinney converted, and then an excellent carry from Thomas gave Kesteven a 31-5 lead.

At the halfway stage in past games, Ks had mistakenly put the cruise control on, but it wasn’t to be this time round.

Addlesee and Pirie drove their way over to gain the side 10 points, with Whinney adding an extra two.

From kick-off, some superb footwork, off-loading and passing from Whinney, Simpson, Poole, Cotton and Archer saw the latter dive over into the corner. A typical scrum-half’s try for Simpson sealed victory.

Kesteven: Desmond, Cant, Stanton, Green, Pirie, Addlesee, Eagle (c), Bailey, Simpson, Moore, Thomas, Poole, Cotton, Whinney, Archer, Blackburn, Cousins.