RUGBY: Kesteven U17 win Lincs Championship

Lincolnshire Under-17 Championship

Kesteven 17

Lincoln 5

Kesteven under-17s travelled the long road to Grimsby to play Lincoln, who had won the County Championship three out of the last four seasons, and came home with the title.

Kesteven received the kick-off and after some smart passing got the ball to fly half Brewis who kicked perfectly to find touch in Lincoln’s 22. Lincoln fumbled under pressure at the line-out, winning Kesteven a scrum.

Kesteven then proceeded to dominate a heavier Lincoln pack all game, masterminded by scrum half Brighton, setting up phase after phase and attacking the Lincoln line. This pattern continued for a long spell until Lincoln intercepted a Kesteven pass and broke out of their own half for a rare attacking sortie.

Great work from Parker and Palin regained possession, allowing full back Palin to break Lincoln’s defensive line and set up Moore for the first try.

Play continued in a similar pattern until second row Pirie broke through to set up Edwards who scored the second try. This was then converted by Brewis.

Kesteven began to give away a few penalties at the breakdown, and Lincoln’s hulking but predictable forwards could not breech the Kesteven defence. Some excellent work from Peters, Bartlett and Moth forced a penalty to end the half.

The second half continued to be a thoroughly enthralling match, with Parker scoring the third Kesteven try.

Man-of-the-match Moore went off injured and replacements were made.

Kesteven continued to dominate the set-piece, playing with more ball in hand, and Lincoln had to defend valiantly.

Captain Hodgson crossed for what would have been a fourth Kesteven try, but the referee was unsighted.

More seamless changes were made as the game ran down, and an ever-game Lincoln scored a late consolation try.

From one to 21, a fabulous performance from a Kesteven side made up from under-17 and under-16 players, which bodes well for next season’s Colts team and the future of the senior sides – with flanker Cox already a regular first team player.

Kesteven: Addlesee, Moth, Peters, Chessum, Pirie, Hodgson (c), Cox, Fuller, Brighton, Brewis, Edwards, Bartlett, Moore, Parker, Palin. Reps: Eagle, Archer, Kwasu, Bailey, Green, Blackburn.