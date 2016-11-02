RUGBY: Missed conversion proves costly for Kesteven

Midlands League 2

East (North)

Loughborough 21

Kesteven 19

Kesteven travelled to Leicestershire to meet Loughborough with a side showing several changes.

Draper and Curtis Dingley formed a new half back partnership, while Harry Cox got his first start on the wing. Turner returned to the pack and Ben Betts took over as hooker.

Kesteven got off to a good start and could have taken the lead with a penalty early on, but Dingley could not find the target.

The lead came along shortly after when Wood and Turner combined. Wood put in an astute kick through and Turner outstripped the defence to score. Dingley converted.

Loughborough were a strong side and soon got back on terms with an equalising score, before Turner added his second try following a good break by Whitaker. The conversion failed which was to prove important in the end.

Loughborough were rewarded with some pressure and took the lead just before the break with a well worked try. The conversion gave the home side a half time lead of 14-12.

Both sides had chances in the second half. Cox looked to have scored but he was judged to be in touch.

Play remained pretty even right up to the last minute when there was at last a break. Time was nearly up when Loughborough were able to cross for a third try. The conversion was good and looked to have cancelled out even a losing bonus point.

However, this Kesteven side have plenty of spirit and when they won the restart, Draper got the ball and not for the first time he spirited his way over for a try. Dingley’s conversion was successful to secure a losing bonus point.

This was a match that Kesteven could have won and gives hope for the task ahead. This week Kesteven entertain Market Bosworth at Woodnook.

Kesteven: Whittaker, Cox, Goodrich, Wood, Hughes, Dingley, Wood, Sheardown, Betts, Purvis, Pert, Tweddle, Armstrong, Butler, Turner. Reps: Ward, Charles, Lines.