RUGBY: Second half try wins it for Kesteven

Midlands League 2

East (North)

Kesteven 10

Market Bosworth 7

Kesteven again fielded a team with a number of changes as they welcomed Market Bosworth to Woodnook for the first meeting between the two clubs.

James Cowley started at prop and Ken Lines made his first start of the season at scrum half. Galloway was back at stand off and Ben Hall ad Harry Cox on the wing.

There was a strong wind blowing down the pitch as Kesteven kicked off. The home team were looking lively keen to play open rugby.

The initial play saw the visitors concede an early penalty. Galloway stepped up to open the scoring. Galloway then made a couple of decent runs and was unlucky not to score.

Market Bosworth kept their line intact and eventually gained a foothold in the Kesteven 22.

They won a line-out 30 metres out and their stand off caught the home defence napping, as he found a gap to run in for a simple try. The conversion opened up a 7-3 lead which they held till half time.

Kesteven turned round with the wind at their back and the tactics were clear. The second half was spent largely in the visitors half, and it needed a very strong defensive performance from Bosworth to keep them out.

Turner made a fine break but was hauled down just short, and Cowley put in a storming run to the line. Ks looked to have got over but the referee judged that they were held up.

From the resulting scrum, the home team worked the ball to the right. The very lively Sam Butler forced his way to the line. Oli Hughes was up in support and wriggled his way over the line to score. Galloway added the conversion to give Ks the lead.

Goodrich retired with a leg injury. Turner moved out of the pack, Armstrong coming on, then Turner also retired to be replaced by Pert.

Ks had one more chance as Jack Stokes chased through a kick ahead but the ball wouldn’t sit up for him and the opportunity was lost.

The remaining 15 minutes saw Bosworth have a lot of possession but they were not able to get out of their own half. The final whistle came and Kesteven were delighted with their win.

Kesteven: Whittaker, Hall, Hughes, Goodrich, Cox, Galloway, Lines, Cowley, Sheardown, Purvis, Tweddle, Vincent, Stokes, Butler, Turner Reps: Ward, Pert, Armstrong.