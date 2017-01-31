RUGBY: Under-strength Kesteven second string are defeated on the road

Notts Pennant League

Nottingham Paviors 43

Kesteven 2nd 14

Kesteven 2nd XV travelled with just 13 players to Nottingham Paviors for a league game.

After borrowing a player from Paviors, they made an uneasy start with the home team pressuring the Kesteven line early on, but good defence kept Paviors at bay for period of time, tackles from the forwards being strong and well organised.

They kept the pressure on until a mistake from Paviors saw Fuller kick through to steal the first score. The kick was converted by King.

The scrum was very effective and constantly moving Paviors around.

Following more pressure from Paviors, they managed to score but failed to convert the try.

Once again Paviors had Kesteven on the back foot and the defence paid off again, with King scoring and converting his own try.

The loss of Betts to a dislocated finger saw Paviors move through the gap created in his absence to score again which they failed to convert.

Half time came with Kesteven leading 14-12.

During the halt time break, Harvey switched from the forwards to the back line to fill in the gaps left by Betts.

Paviors then began to pressure Kesteven all over the field. Time and again they broke through to be held up before the line. The pressure became too much and Paviors exploited the outside space to score and convert another try.

Paviors went over on three more occasions to seal victory.

Kesteven: score 43-14 to the home side.

Kesteven: Ward, Cole, Scuffham, Mawby, Robertson, Hanson, Fuller, Brighton, King, Betts, Hodgson, Kwasu, Wood.