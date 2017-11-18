RUGBY: Young Kesteven teams triumph

Market Rasen 0

Kesteven Colts 10

Kesteven made it two wins in a row in a superb display against Market Rasen.

Conditions were near perfect as the home side kicked off into the low, Lincolnshire sun. A war of attrition was the familiar pattern of the game, with the majority being played up front through the pack.

Kesteven showed their dominance by having field position for the most part of the first half, but couldn’t capitalise. Breaks from Chessum, Eagle and Addlesee, to name a few, drove the Blacks up the pitch.

But a lack of cutting edge in the Rasen 22 left chances going begging, with Ks knocking on or losing the ball at the breakdown. It was clear that both sides’ attack was being cancelled out by resolute defence

The home side had few chances to pressurise the Kesteven defence, but punched a hole through just before half time when some classy handling from the Rasen fly-half created an overlap from which they made a charge for the line. But some incredible scramble defence from Kesteven held strong in desperate times.

Kesteven managed to win the penalty and the ball was kicked out to take the sides into the break at 0-0.

The second half started positively for the men in black. The restart from Whinney failed to be collected from Rasen, giving the away team field position. The Kesteven pack moved through the phases, but it took fly-half Parker to rapidly break through and glide past the full back to stroll in on the right hand side, giving Kesteven, on balance, a deserved lead. Whinney slotted the conversion from the 15 metre line.

Again, Kesteven dominated field position, capitalising on the home side’s mistakes under pressure. With Kesteven gaining the penalty on the 22 in line with the posts, taking the three points and putting the game beyond one converted score seemed the simple choice. Whinney stepped up and kicked the three to put Kesteven in a commanding position.

A battle of field position followed, with Ks happy to knock the ball into the Market Rasen half and Rasen doing the same to try and take back control. But again, the wall of black wouldn’t let any green and red attack through and Kesteven were able to see out the game as victors.

Kesteven: Addlesee, Tapson, Stanton, Chessum, Bailey, Eagle, Norseworthy, Pirie, Brighten, Parker, Udom, Fuller, Palin, Gadjinski, Whinney.

Under-14

Boston 5

Kesteven 41

Kesteven travelled to Boston for their NLD quarter-final in sunny and windy conditions.

The visitors struck first when they built the phases in Boston’s half and the ball was fed to Evan Clark who powered through to score under the posts. James Jackson successfully converted.

Kesteven continued to play with flair and eventually Joseph Whaley fed the ball to Ollie Coyle who evaded Boston tacklers to score a sublime try from halfway. Hugo Robinson added the conversion.

Boston responded well and a few Ks missed tackles allowed the Boston backs to cut through the middle to allow their outside centre to register the first score for the hosts.

Kesteven regrouped and a scrum free kick was quickly taken by Hamish Robinson and when Boston were penalised for not retreating 10 metres, scrum half Finn Wood fed Lawrence Ford-Pain who stormed over the try line to give Ks a 19-5 lead.

Boston again came back and after sustained pressure on Kesteven’s try line, Hamish Robinson was sent to the sin bin for a high tackle. From the resulting penalty, Boston’s tight head was held up over the line and Ks went in at the break 14 points up.

Boston kicked off the second half and had a chance to put pressure on the Ks try line with a scrum five metres out. However, Kesteven’s pack won the penalty after tremendous pressure at the scrum and were able to clear their lines.

This gave Ks huge morale and after good handling from Will Edwards and Joe Dickinson, Coyle again found himself in space and finished brilliantly after sidestepping Boston’s right wing and full-back to run in for his second try.

Ks now had breathing space and after Boston continued to give penalties away, the Black Army were able to put pressure on the Boston try line and Wood burrowed his way over for his first try of the season. Hugo Robinson again added the extras.

Brilliant surges from the Ks forwards meant that they were again in a great attacking position five metres out. The ball went through the hands of Kesteven’s back line and Phil Douglas was able to squeeze over in the corner for a fine try.

With all replacements on the field, Kesteven weren’t finished and Coyle, after breaking through again, kicked ahead and after the ball was deflected by a Boston boot, Whaley reacted first to touch down in the in goal area to register Kesteven’s seventh try of the match.

This was the final act as Kesteven recorded an impressive away win. Man of the match went to Will Edwards who put in a strong shift in terms of carrying, rucking and tackling.

The Black Army now have a home semi-final against either Ilkeston or Chesterfield to look forward to.