Time trial to aid Smile

Grantham hand cyclist Dan Metcalfe-Hull took part in the first Silverstone Time Trial Challenge last weekend.

The event - which included more than 800 competitors - raised more than £20,000 for the charity Operation Smile.

Dan joined a team of hand cyclists which also included Alex Brooke-Turner, Luke Jones, Dan Hapwood and Chris Maddem.

The team, who cycle with their hands due to varying disabilities, took part in the 25-Mile Team Time Trial Challenge riding event.

They completed the 25-mile challenge 1 hr 11 mins and 12 secs.

The Silverstone Time Trial Challenge took place on the iconic Silverstone racetrack and offered participants the chance to cycle on one of the world’s best known tracks whilst raising funds for charity Operation Smile, an international medical charity which provides free surgeries to children in developing countries who are born with cleft lip, cleft palate or other facial deformities.