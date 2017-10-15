Walton Girls’ High School awarded ‘Silver’ in national programme

Students and staff are celebrating at Walton Girls’ High School after they achieved the Silver School Games Mark Award for the 2016/17 academic year.

The School Games Mark is a Government-led award scheme launched in 2012, facilitated by the Youth Sport Trust, to reward schools for their commitment to the development of competition across their school and into the community.

Walton was awarded the Silver Mark for its sports development programme.

This included students representing the school at the English Schools Track and Field Cup, and representing the county in cross country running, as well as students playing for the school and clubs in a variety of sports, including table tennis, gymnastics, hockey, football and netball.

Students have also taken a keen interest in badminton which has led to the success of an extra-curricular club, with many also going on to join badminton clubs in the local area.

More than a third of Walton students competed in local inter-school competitions during the academic year.

Head of performance Katie Sandell said: “As part of our application, we were asked to fulfil criteria in the areas of participation, competition, workforce and clubs, and we are pleased that the hard work of everyone at our school has been rewarded this year. Next year we’ll be going for gold!”