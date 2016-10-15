Wheelers take on the tricky Ormsby route

Witham Wheelers have been in action at South Ormsby.

With the first round of the National Series taking place at Derby, the latest Lincolnshire event is a part of the separate trophy day series.

But other than that all the races were the same as the usual Lincs League events.

The course is based on grass parkland in front of South Ormsby Hall, which can be pretty bumpy in places.

There are wooded areas to add some technical difficulty and a steep bank which has to be tackled twice in quick sucession, but no riders were managing to ride up it on the day as ovenight rain made it too muddy.

In the opening under 16s event there were no club riders and a convincing win was taken by Sam Howes from Sleaford.

In the unders 12s Jessica East produced another good consistent ride for 12th place out of 49 riders, finishing as third girl.

The veterans, as usual, had the biggest field with 84 starters.

A heavy rain shower just before the start made conditions very muddy, giving an advantage to those riders on mountain bikes.

Dave Moulds got a good start and was riding up in the top 10 for several laps before dropping back a few places, with Llewey Byrne coming through to finish best club rider in 13th, despite not enjoying the muddy conditions.

The winner was Martin Kennedy (Elmore Factory Racing).

Wheelers results: 13 Llewey Byrne 46.06, 15 Dave Moulds 47.25 (4th Vet 50), 18 Neil Sentance 48.46, 30 Paul Conneely 43.49 (9th Vet 50), 47 Simon Cocker 45.58 (15th vet 50), 67 Graham McAndrew 42.53.

The final seniors race saw conditions improve as the course dried out a little and the clear winner was Mark Cotton (10 laps) in 50.32.

Robert McAndrew was the sole club rider, finishing 25th overall (eight laps) in 50.48 and also being second junior.

On Sunday the Witham Wheelers will promote the next round of the Lincs League at Stroxton.