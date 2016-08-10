Local people urged to take part in survey on Grantham’s Wyndham Park

Local people are being asked to shape the future of Grantham’s Wyndham Park by giving their views on it and its facilities now on an online survey.

South Kesteven District Council and the Wyndham Park Forum are working together to ensure that the park continues to represent the local community as plans move forward to restore it to its former glory as a First World War memorial park.

SKDC’s executive member for culture Councillor Kelham Cooke said: “The Park has gone from strength to strength having achieved Green Flag status for the last five years and the successful Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) grant worth nearly £1 million.

“By engaging with residents and finding out what they think, we’ll be able to ensure that Wyndham Park remains one of the best community facilities in the East Midlands.”

To have your say click here or to request a paper survey call the council offices on 01476 406080.

Members of the public will also have the opportunity to participate in person when council officers are in the Isaac Newton Shopping Centre on Friday, August 19 and Saturday, August 20, from 9am to 1pm. This will also serve as chance to find out more about what the HLF grant will mean for Grantham and the community.

Public engagement comes to an end on Sunday, September 25.