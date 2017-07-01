Bingham dancers help raise £3,000 for charity from Newark shows

Bingham dancers have helped to raise £3,000 for charity after putting on four performances at Newark Palace Theatre.

The Bingham School of Dance, in association with Hykeham and Orston Schools of Dance, performed the “Lets face the music and …..” show at the theatre.

Bingham School of Dance at Newark Palace Theatre.

The dancers performed two matinee performances and two evening performances selling 2,000 tickets over the course of the weekend.

A total of 500 students took part, raising the money for the Lincoln based charity “MASH” that supplies eligible primary school pupils with food vouchers in the school holidays. Students ranged between the ages of two and a half up to adults performed to a range of different styles of music such as Star wars, Dancing on my Own and Sax.

Owner of Bingham School of Dance Shan Jones said: “It was an amazing experience for everyone who took part and helped with the production and we are very grateful to all who volunteered to help make the show a success.”