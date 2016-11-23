Christmas in the Park is a new event coming to Grantham’s Wyndham Park next month

Grantham’s Wyndham Park will host a free ‘Christmas in the Park’ event next month with a flurry of features to celebrate the festive season.

A Santa’s grotto, community choir singing carols and around a dozen stalls are all set to entice visitors into the park on Sunday, December 18, from 10am to 4pm, as the next event under the park’s Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) and the Big Lottery Fund bid.

A free bouncy castle, tea cup ride and arts and crafts sessions will be on hand for children and adults to design Christmas decorations in the backdrop of a large Christmas tree.

South Kesteven District Council, Wyndham Park Forum and Cafe Indulgence are co-ordinating the event with a group of Santa’s elves assisting visitors to the park to find their way around a magical Christmas trail.

Father Christmas himself will also be taking shelter in his specially constructed grotto inside the Bowls Club. Entrance to the grotto will include a charge but the fee includes a gift for children.

The park’s past will be poignantly featured with a local history interest group showcasing the park’s role during the Christmases of the First World War and festive food and drink will be on offer at the cafe.

The event follows the HLF and Big Lottery-funded Scary Godmother Trick or Treat trail in October that attracted over 1,000 adults and children to the park.

SKDC’s business manager for venues and facilities Paul Stokes said: “We’re delighted to announce a further event courtesy of the HLF and Big Lottery Fund that promises to provide more family fun and features.

“Come and enjoy Wyndham Park at Christmas time and celebrate a wonderful year for the park at a wonderful time of the year.”

There is also set to be a dressing of the Christmas tree event in the park on Saturday, December 10 with timings to be confirmed. Look out for updates on the Wyndham Park facebook page and website, www.wyndhamparkgrantham.co.uk