Easter means less time spent watching TV and shopping according to East Midlands survey

According to a new survey, commissioned by Go Ape, over the Easter Bank Holiday people in the East Midlands will spend less time watching TV (around 7 hours, which is more than an hour less than the national average) and shopping (just over 2 hours, which is 30 minutes less than average).

People in the UK typically have a whopping 50 hours of spare time over Easter to do something fun, exciting or different – as the activities they usually do when they’re not at work, such as shopping, cooking, sleeping and watching TV, only take up 60 hours of the 110-hour four-day holiday.

Sixty Three per cent also think Easter should be an opportunity to spend time with their kids, friends or family, as half of them struggle to do something fun with them more than once a month.

With short, cold days and so much else going on at Christmas, Easter is a great time of year to spring into action, break with routine and do something more adventurous. So what can we do to shake things up, have fun and make this Easter one to remember?

Tristram Mayhew, Chief Gorilla at Go Ape says: “Not everyone has time to go camping, trekking or beachcombing this Easter, but most of us can manage a bite-size adventure which allows us to be home in time for tea.”

Five adventures to consider this Easter weekend

1. Go Ape – with 31 sites nationwide including sites in Sherwood Forest and Cannock Chase, negotiate different obstacles among the tree tops, leap into mid-air when you are 15m (48ft) above the ground and zoom down a zip wire. It often involves encouraging one another to overcome the challenges and ends up with a real sense of achievement as well as some great memories. (www.goape.co.uk)

2. Water Sports – from canoeing and kayaking to power boating and water skiing head to the national water sports centre for adrenaline pumping action this Easter weekend (www.nwsnotts.com)

3. Horse Riding – set within 35 acres of land and offering a wide range of lessons, hacking trekking for beginner and advanced riders and a mini country course. There is something for all the family at Coloured Cob Equestrian Centre (www.colouredcob.co.uk)

4. Rock Climbing – whether you are a novice looking to try climbing for the first time or an experienced lead climber, the Nottingham Climbing Centre can provide enjoyment for all skill levels (www.nottingham-climbing.co.uk)

5. Archery – whether you’re a Maid Marian or Little John, The Archery Nottingham course will help you learn how to shoot arrows in the spiritual home of archery (www.adrenalinejungle.com)