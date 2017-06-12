Grantham college design students to showcase projects in show

Graphic design students will be taking over the second floor at Grantham museum later this month to showcase their final presentations in a cutting edge show.

The second year Grantham college students have been studying for a BTEC national diploma in digital design and graphics for the past two years.

Local employers, dignitaries, aswell as family and friends have all been invited to the show and course leader David Thomas is looking forward to seeing his students efforts being recognised. He said: “Normally its a chance for family and friends to see what they’ve been up to but this year, we’ve also decided to invite past students from as far back as 2001, who have all got jobs in the industry to show our current students just how successful they can be. It’s also a good opportunity for anyone thinking about graphic design as a career, to see the what kind of roles that they can get into. We’ve got one student who works in advertising for Versace in London.”

It’s not the first time that the students have got to exhibit their work at the museum.

David added: “They have helped design and produce the promotional material for the museums last two exhibitions including vintage clothing and railways and canals.”

Aswell as the museum, the students have also helped other local organisations including producing posters for the local foodbank and Christmas cards for the rotary club.

David would like to see more employers coming along to the show, adding: “Any local employer or business are welcome to come along to the exhibition to see how we can help them as we’ve done so, for many local organisations.”

David has worked as a course leader at the college for 18 years and has seen a dip in the amount of people applying to study graphic design. He added: “Students are taught graphic design in school but not in any depth. I’ve found that people have gone very general to broaden their choices, instead of opting for a detailed, specialist skill. We want to change that.”

Cutting Edge - Graphic Design end of year show is being held at Grantham museum on June 14 between 7.30pm - 9pm. Anyone interested in attending can email dthomas@grantham.ac.uk