Help identify buildings in Grantham photographic archive workshop at museum

There is a treat in store for nostalgia buffs at Grantham Museum on Thursday.

Grantham Civic Society’s Photographic Archive has been digistised. It has nearly 1,000 views of Grantham mostly taken between 1950 and 2000.

The Society is now holding a fifth workshop to further identify some of the buildings depicted and try to date some more accurately.

The society is keen to gather additional information about the buildings and who owned or worked in them.

The workshop will be held upstairs in Grantham Museum from 10am to noon. To book a place email secretary@granthamcivicsociety.co.uk or ring John Manterfield on 01476 565782.