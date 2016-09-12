Teacher marks 25 years at Grantham College

Grantham College tutor Pauline Bacon has clocked up 25 years as a teacher there.

She teaches British Sign Language to students and also to service personnel at RAF bases in the region.

Pauline, who began teaching at the college way back in 1991, said: “I have seen a lot of changes at Grantham College over the years but my classes are larger now.

“I enjoy teaching Level 1 and 2 British Sign Language most because I love to see people learning and communicating for the first time.”

When Pauline started out she was very inexperienced at teaching and recalls not being able to write a lesson plan. Marketing manager at the time, Dawn French, who could also sign, helped her prepare for lessons in the early days.

“Now I have a fantastic team here and I can communicate with lots of people. I feel good and really enjoy it,” said Pauline.

“I have been teaching Level 1 British Sign Language and people began to ask for Level 2 as well so now I teach that too.

“I took deaf awareness training and began to teach that and it took off really well. Staff have also asked me to go into their classes and teach students on the public services and travel and tourism courses.”

Pauline is interested in also teaching sign language at nurseries and homes for the elderly in the coming years.

Anyone who would like to learn British Sign Language is invited to email the college at enquiry@grantham.ac.uk, visit the website at www.grantham.ac.uk or call 01476 400200 for more information.