WHAT’S ON: Dance spectacular coming to Grantham arts centre

An intoxicating dance performance guaranteed to wow is the promise at Guildhall Arts Centre theatre on Saturday, September 9.

‘Backlash Ballroom – Strictly Musicals’ is a dance spectacular that will feature six professional ballroom and Latin couples.

Endorsed by Len Goodman, Richard Miller’s Backlash Show is not to be missed – it’s a thriller from Miller!

A ballroom and Latin dance explosion, Backlash Ballroom’s professional couples are World, European and National champions in dance and will be joined by singer Miss Scarlet Black.

Choreographed by Richard Miller and produced by Paul Irving, it promises to be a night to remember with dances such as the waltz, the quick Step, the Argentine tango and the Charleston, to name just a few.

The intoxicating dance performance, guaranteed to wow, will feature a wonderful soundtrack and beautiful lighting.

Sponsored by DSI, the show will run for approximately one hour 50 minutes, including interval.

Tickets are priced at £18, with concessions £16, £2 off for groups of 10 or more.

Visit the box office, go to www.guildhallartscentre.com or call 01476 406158.