WHAT’S ON: Folkingham art exhibition is this weekend

South Lafford Art Group is holding their 11th Biennual Art Exhibition at Folkingham Village Hall this weekend.

This year it is a very special memorial occasion, remembering their ‘chief brush’, Celia Leyshon, who lost her brave fight against cancer in May.

It was in 1994 that Celia brought together a few local art enthusiasts to form a club, since when it has gone from strength to strength. Nine of Celia’s paintings are being offered for sale, with all monies raised being donated to the St Barnabas Hospice.

All regular members are exhibiting paintings and cards, with one new member offering a selection of pyrography.

Enjoy a cup of coffee or tea and a slice of cake whilst you view more than 350 works of art, with plenty of bargains to grace your walls.

The exhibition runs Saturday and Sunday between 10am and 5pm.