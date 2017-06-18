WHAT’S ON: Free Grantham event will demystify contemporary dance

If you ever wondered what contemporary dance is all about, but were too afraid to ask, then Chantry Dance Company are coming to Grantham to help.

They are hosting a fun, free, and informative talk and dance demonstration suitable for all at the Guildhall Arts Centre on Tuesday, June 26, at 6pm.

Join Chantry Dance Company for a special presentation, ‘Contemporary Dance Demystified’, which shows how contemporary dance can be entertaining and accessible to everyone. This original and exciting event is a combined talk and dance demonstration from two of the UK’s top dancers and choreographers, and is free to the public.

Contemporary dance is often seen as something that can only be enjoyed by those with a dance background, but this presentation will explode that myth. It is delivered by Chantry Dance Company’s artistic directors, Paul Chantry and Rae Piper, who are known as the choreographers of popular stage shows including David Walliams’s award-winning West End production of ‘Gangsta Granny’, and the ‘Horrible Histories’ shows.

Paul and Rae are highly experienced professional dancers, having performed at London’s Royal Opera House, Sadler’s Wells and in the West End, who bring together all their expertise to offer you a fun and informative experience.

‘Contemporary Dance Demystified’ gives you the chance to find out where contemporary dance came from, how it evolved into what it is today, and how it can be enjoyed by everyone. The talk includes dance demonstrations to illustrate the differences between contemporary dance, classical ballet and modern theatre dance, videos and a Q&A with Rae and Paul.

‘Contemporary Dance Demystified’ is suitable for ages 7+, and is particularly good for schools, dance groups, and students studying dance GCSE, A-Level or degree – but most of all it is for anyone and everyone who wants to know more about dance.

This is a completely free event, but you must pre-book a ticket to reserve your seat.

To book or for more information, contact the box office, call 01476 406158 or visit www.guildhallartscentre.com