WHAT’S ON: Grantham Lions barn dance will feature ceilidh band

Grantham Lions Club is holding its Annual Charity Barn Dance at Hill Top Farm, Harrowby, on Saturday, June 10.

The dance will run from 7.30pm till midnight and features live act The Higgledy Piggledy Ceilidh Band.

Limited tickets, priced at £20 each or family ticket £50 (two adults and up to three children), include hog roast, strawberries and cream.

Proceeds to Lions charity, with donations pledged to St Barnabas and Rainbows Hospice.

For tickets and more information contact activities chairman Phil Marshall, Poplar Farm, Woodnook, Grantham or call 07879 492306.