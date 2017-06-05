WHAT’S ON: Grantham students’ art exhibition is at St Wulfram’s

Students from three Grantham College Higher Level Art and Design Courses (BTC Foundation diploma level 3/4 and HNC/HND level 5, 6) are holding their end of year exhibition at St Wulfram’s Church from June 14.

The ‘Morphic’ exhibition is a collective of 13 artists from different backgrounds and with ages ranging from 18 to 52. Their work encompasses a variety of media with a broad range of original and interesting ideas. There is an eclectic range of topics from the spiritual to the physical, historical and futuristic with each artist occupying a section of the church to create their own space.

Methods used to create the artwork include traditional and contemporary disciplines creating a variety of artworks and installations to suit all palates. As a collective they are hoping to bring more awareness to the growing art scene in the town.

The exhibition is on for a week and commences with the opening night on Wednesday, June 14, 5pm-8pm, when artists will be available to talk about their work, and then daily from 10am-4pm (except Saturday when the church closes at 1pm). Entry is free and all are welcome.

Visit www.morphicexhibition2017.com/