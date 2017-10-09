WHAT’S ON: Grantham Tennis Club art gallery exhibition begins this week

Blue Owl Art Gallery is very excited to be showing work by Oliver Lovley and John Cheall in its upcoming ‘Near and Far’ Exhibition at Grantham Tennis Club, beginning this week.

Born in Grantham, Oliver has created new paintings inspired by his recent visits back to town, specifically for this exhibition. Tree in Grantham and St Wulfram’s Church show that his paintings are emotional and absorbed as layers of textural surfaces develop on the canvas.

Oliver has exhibited at The National Portrait Gallery, The Mall Galleries and at live shows such as Art in Action and Patchings Festival. He is a member of the Society of Graphic Fine Art, based in London. He is also a professional fine artist and art teacher now based in Nottingham.

Oliver said: “It has been very nice to return to Grantham to explore the place properly for new paintings produced especially for this show at Blue Owl Art.”

John Cheall exhibits a fine body of work based on the Black Cuillin Mountains of the Isle of Skye. Bold and striking paintings, some with a vibrant red glow depicting the volcanic origins of these majestic and beautiful mountains.

These paintings form a continuation from the ideas Cheall explored in his two prize-winning pictures shown at the 2015 Nottingham Castle Open. John’s paintings are also in the collection of Chatsworth House.

The exhibition runs from Thursday until January 2018 and is open seven days a week.

Blue Owl Art Gallery is based at Grantham Tennis Club, Gonerby Road, Grantham NG31 8HU. Blue Owl is open to the general public and welcomes visitors, with a cafe on site and free parking.

Visit www.blueowlart.co.uk